SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after six stolen rifles were found at the bottom of Paint Creek in Somerset County.

Troopers report that three people were swimming in the “Rocks” in Paint Creek (Paint Township) on June 16 when they found a blue tarp that contained six rifles. Troopers and the PA Fish and Boat Commission were able to retrieve the rifles from the water.

After tracing the serial numbers, it was found that all six rifles were reported stolen from a storage unit in Windber back in Dec. 2021.

The victim was called that the guns were found, however, police are still investigating the theft. Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.