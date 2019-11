JEFFERSON COUNTY (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for the person who stole several firearms from a Reynoldsville home.

The home belonged to a 71 year old resident.

Officers in Jefferson County say someone stole the property from the house this past friday.

Six guns and a compound bow were stolen, coming to a total estimated value of nearly $4,000.

If you have any information about the stolen property, you are asked to contact State Police in Dubois.