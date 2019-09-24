6 charged for selling narcotics in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford have charged six people for selling narcotics in Bedford County.

According to police, arrest warrants were issued for six individuals following a seven month investigation when narcotics were sold to an undercover state trooper.

The narcotics included prescription medication, heroin/fentanyl, and methamphetamine, according to police.

The following people have all been charged with delivering of controlled substances: