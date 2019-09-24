6 charged for selling narcotics in Bedford County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford have charged six people for selling narcotics in Bedford County.

According to police, arrest warrants were issued for six individuals following a seven month investigation when narcotics were sold to an undercover state trooper.

The narcotics included prescription medication, heroin/fentanyl, and methamphetamine, according to police.

The following people have all been charged with delivering of controlled substances:

    null
  • Dalton Blake Reigal, 19, of New Paris, Pa.
  • Charles K. Oldham, 44, of Bedford, Pa.
  • Jared Wayne Lamburn, 19, of Alum Bank, Pa.
  • William Joseph Johnson, 28, of Alum Bank, Pa.
  • Tiara Corrin Lehman, 28, of Osterburg, Pa.
  • Joshua David Dunkle, 29, of Everett, Pa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss