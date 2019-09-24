6 charged for selling narcotics in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford have charged six people for selling narcotics in Bedford County.
According to police, arrest warrants were issued for six individuals following a seven month investigation when narcotics were sold to an undercover state trooper.
The narcotics included prescription medication, heroin/fentanyl, and methamphetamine, according to police.
The following people have all been charged with delivering of controlled substances:
- null
- Dalton Blake Reigal, 19, of New Paris, Pa.
- Charles K. Oldham, 44, of Bedford, Pa.
- Jared Wayne Lamburn, 19, of Alum Bank, Pa.
- William Joseph Johnson, 28, of Alum Bank, Pa.
- Tiara Corrin Lehman, 28, of Osterburg, Pa.
- Joshua David Dunkle, 29, of Everett, Pa.