CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County.

The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield.

During that time, troopers made four DUI and two criminal arrests.

Troopers reported that they also issued 12 traffic citations and 23 warnings, according to a release.