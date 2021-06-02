6.6-mile detour in Somerset County beginning June 7

A 6.6-mile detour will be in place beginning June 7 in Somerset County.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beginning Monday, June 7, a bridge on Route 3015 (Water Level Road) in Milford Township will begin the replacement process.

During the project, traffic will be detoured on the Route 3015 (Water Level Road) structure over a tributary to Coxes Creek. The structure is located southwest of the Route T-340 (Coalyard Road) intersection.

The 6.6-mile detour will be in place using Route 3008 (Mud Pike) to Route 3019 (Gebhart Road) and back to Route 3015 (Water Level Road). The detour is expected to be lifted by the end of August.