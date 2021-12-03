5th annual Cindy Browning Memorial Cookie Walk returns in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happening Saturday is the 5th annual Cindy Browning Memorial Cookie Walk at the Fort Bedford Museum.

The event takes place tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m.

Organizers estimate there will be between 300 to 350 dozen cookies available – mostly homemade by board members, staff and volunteers of the Fort Bedford Museum. Omni Bedford Springs Resort and Sheetz also donated.

Boxes are $10 each and will be filled with cookies of your choosing. The money supports the museum’s operational and utility costs.

The event honors the former operator of the museum’s visitor services, Cindy Browning.

For more information, visit the Fort Bedford Museum’s Facebook page.