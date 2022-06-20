STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – Tempest Productions is bringing artists and performances to State College for their 5th Annual Theatre and Dance Festival.

Starting from June 24-26, this 3-day festival brings over 100 artists together in performances, workshops, readings, and much more! Visitors can catch a performance or workshop, learn an Egyptian dance, juggle, and learn improv and acting techniques. You’ll be able to join in the multiple different performances.

The Festival kicks off on Friday from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm in MLK Plaza with previews, activities, and crafts for the entire family. You can meet some of the performers, and join in the dance performances. You can also purchase some food from Juana`s and Duck Donuts.

Adam Swartz Puppets

Children at The Central Pa Theatre and Dance Festival

Capvara the Extra-Ordinary

Lissa-Roxy-Red-Ribbon The Central Pa Theatre and Dance Festival

The Central Pa Theatre and Dance Festival

The Central Pa Theatre and Dance Festival

Ann Van Kuren

Throughout the event, there are performances and workshops at 3 Dots, The Blue Brick Theatre, Phoenix Academy, The State Theatre, and Webster`s Bookstore Café. The 16th Annual Penn State Powwow will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will also have a Kids Puppet Workshop by Adam Swartz Puppets each day. Stacie Bird`s photography exhibit “Within a Mile of Home” will be at The University Wine Company and Shannon Bishop will be performing at Pine Grove Hall on Sunday.

The Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest showcase the Centre region with professional and pre-professional theatre, dance, and other performing arts groups through one immersive weekend each summer.

The Festival invites both residents and visitors to experience State College as a destination for the performing arts. as well as enjoying performances from local and national artists.

The Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest was founded in 2018 by two long-time members of the local theatre community, Cynthia Mazzant and Elaine Meder-Wilgus, through the nonprofit theatre company Tempest Productions Inc.