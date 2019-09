ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Being diagnosed with cancer is one of the most frightening things that can happen to anyone and it’s also devastating for their loved ones.

Yesterday, more than 2,000 cancer survivors and their families got together to celebrate their victory over the disease.

UMPC Altoona held its fifth annual Cancer Survivors Appreciation Picnic at delgrosso’s amusement park

This year, the William Benzel Family Cancer Fund donated $100,000 to the Hillman Cancer Center of UMPC.