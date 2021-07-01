5K, walk to support police department in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 5K run happening later this August will be helping a local police department in Cambria County.

Sponsored by the Hastings Park and Recreation Commission, the Hastings Borough Police Donut Dash 5K/Walk will start on Fifth Avenue in Hastings on August 14 at 8:30 a.m. Anyone ages 14 through 75+ can participate in the event.

Pre-registration for the 5K is $25, while registration after July 24 is $30. Those who signup by July 24 will also receive a t-shirt and swag bag.

All proceeds raised during the event will benefit the police department in needed equipment and accessories for their officers.

To register for the event, visit runsignup.com.