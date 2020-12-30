5K to honor memory of St. Marys teen killed in 2019 traffic accident

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Runners in Elk County will be “Rockin’ In the New Year” Thursday in memory of a St. Marys teenager.

The 5K run to honor the memory of Jordan Adams, who died in a January 2019 traffic accident, starts at 5 p.m. at the St. Marys Memorial Park.

His mother, Barb Adams, along with Julie Lang, organized the 5K run and walk to raise money for a scholarship fund created in his name to be awarded each year to a student member of the St. Marys Area High School swimming and diving team. It was being a part of the swimming and diving team that helped her son when he struggled with mental illness, Adams said.

Because of COVID, the first 5K had limited registration that is now closed and there will be no spectators, but Adams said all participants are receiving guitar-themed t-shirts and medals since Jordan loved heavy metal music and playing electric and acoustic guitar.

“I just want to keep his name alive,” Adams said, adding she hopes it grows into a yearly event.

Donations for the Jordan Adams’ Memorial Fund may be dropped off or mailed to the Elk County Community Foundation, with a memo of Jordan Adams’ Memorial Fund, at 32 S. St. Marys St., Suite No. 4, PO Box 934, St. Marys PA 15857

