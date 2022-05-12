CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A reward is being offered in the 20+ year investigation of a Cambria County arson that led to the death of a man in the home.

Gregory Meray (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

On May 12, 2001, at around 2 a.m., a fire was reported at 806 Hubert Street in Northern Cambria Borough in Cambria County.

Gregory Meray was asleep on a couch on the first floor of the residence. It was discovered that he died from asphyxia due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The fire was later determined to be arson and was intentionally set. This caused officials to rule Meray’s death a homicide.

Police are continuing the investigation but are looking for anyone that might have more information to help push the investigation forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward and anyone with information could be eligible.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit information anonymously online by clicking here.