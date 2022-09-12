BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Approximately $5,000 worth of catalytic converters were cut and stolen from a business in Bedford, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Troopers were called by Cumberland Truck Parts located on Business 220 in Bedford the morning of Sept. 6. It was reported that an unknown actor(s) cut two catalytic converters off a vehicle that was parked in front of the parts shop between Sept. 2 and that morning.

The converters were valued at $5,000, PSP noted.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.