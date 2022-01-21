5K gallons of unknown oil dumped in State College wastewater system

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State College police are asking for help as 5,000 gallons of unknown oil were dumped into the wastewater system.

University Area Joint Authority (UAJA) told police that sometime between Sunday, Jan. 16, and the morning of Monday, Jan. 17 an unknown person, or persons dumped 5,000 gallons of an unknown type of oil into the wastewater treatment system, according to the University Area Joint Authority (UAJA)

Due to this, oil disrupted operations and clean-up operations are ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact State College police by calling, 814-234-7150, via email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by anonymous tip on their website.