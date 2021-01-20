5,984 new COVID cases reported, 358 in our central region on Jan. 20,

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,984 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 783,170 known cases.

According to the DOH, 401 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,868.

There are 4,593 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 918 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-seven (77) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,507,092 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 358 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 53,031 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 115 (+4)

Blair: 223 (+7)

Cambria: 346 (+6)

Cameron: 6 (+0)

Centre: 175 (+2)

Clearfield: 78 (+2)

Elk: 29 (+2)

Huntingdon: 100 (+1)

Jefferson: 65 (+2)

Somerset: 150 (+4)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 30

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 19:

516,746 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 354,728 people that have received one dose (partially covered). There are 81,009 people that have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 516,746 doses administered.

