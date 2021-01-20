5,984 new COVID cases reported, 358 in our central region on Jan. 20,

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,984 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 783,170 known cases.
According to the DOH, 401 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,868.
There are 4,593 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 918 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-seven (77) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,507,092 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 358 new cases since Tuesday. That brings our total to 53,031 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 115 (+4)
Blair: 223 (+7)
Cambria: 346 (+6)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 175 (+2)
Clearfield: 78 (+2)
Elk: 29 (+2)
Huntingdon: 100 (+1)
Jefferson: 65 (+2)
Somerset: 150 (+4)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 30
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 19:
- 516,746 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 354,728 people that have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 81,009 people that have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 516,746 doses administered.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.