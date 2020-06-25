579 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 39 more deaths across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed almost 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the state leaving state totals just under 84,000.

As of Thursday, there are 579 new cases from the day before, bringing the state total to 83,770. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 621,031 people have tested negative.

There are 6,557 COVID-19 related deaths, up 39 from yesterday.

Of the 83,770 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 78%, or roughly 65,000 Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, eight more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 242, the DOC is reporting 174 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,454 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,123 cases among employees, for a total of 20,577 at 676 distinct facilities in50counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,471 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,341 of our total cases are in health care workers.