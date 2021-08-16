$55k in state grants to aid Cambria County community projects

Rep. Burns and Susan Mann, 1889 Foundation president, present their grant checks to the Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue Department for a new generator. From left, Edward Myers, department chief of the Lilly station; Bill Claar, Lilly Borough water commissioner; Mann; Burns; Eric Hott, senior trustee; and Jaime Hartline, Washington Township chairman.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D- Cambria) announced $55,000 in state grants will fund four projects throughout the county with the help of the Johnstown-based, 1889 Foundation.

“Because we worked together for the common good, these four projects will not meet the fate of falling between the funding cracks,” Burns said.

The grant recipients, amounts and projects can be found below:

Keystone Regional Fire & rescue Department – $21,598 for purchase of a new generator for the fire hall.

Reade Township – $18,120 for recreation area fencing.

Patton Park – $9,440 for a security system for the park and swimming pool.

Cresson Lions Club – $5,842 for a swimming pool water purification and chemical system.

Burns said since these small-scale projects don’t always qualify for other state aid, the situation required a persistent and creative approach that took more than a year and included $20,000 in additional help from the foundation.

“This was a true partnership between local dollars and state dollars being able to make these projects happen for these smaller communities that sometimes don’t get a chance to get some of these grant funds,” 1889 Foundation President, Susan M. Mann said.