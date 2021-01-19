5,341 new COVID cases reported, 293 in our central region on Jan. 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,341 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 777,186 known cases.

According to the DOH, 77 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,467.

There are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-seven (77) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,494,279 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 293 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 52,673 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 111 (+1)

Blair: 216 (+2)

Cambria: 340 (+6)

Cameron: 6 (+0)

Centre: 173 (+2)

Clearfield: 76 (+2)

Elk: 27 (+0)

Huntingdon: 99 (+2)

Jefferson: 63 (+1)

Somerset: 146 (+3)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 19

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 18: