5,341 new COVID cases reported, 293 in our central region on Jan. 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,341 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 777,186 known cases.

According to the DOH, 77 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,467.

There are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-seven (77) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,494,279 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 293 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 52,673 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 111 (+1)
Blair: 216 (+2)
Cambria: 340 (+6)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 173 (+2)
Clearfield: 76 (+2)
Elk: 27 (+0)
Huntingdon: 99 (+2)
Jefferson: 63 (+1)
Somerset: 146 (+3)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 19

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 18:

  • 477,929 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
    • There are 340,947 people that have received one dose (partially covered).
    • There are 68,491 people that have received two doses (fully covered).
      • The math results in 477,929 doses administered.

