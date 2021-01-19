5,341 new COVID cases reported, 293 in our central region on Jan. 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,341 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing state totals to 777,186 known cases.
According to the DOH, 77 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 19,467.
There are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-seven (77) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,494,279 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 293 new cases since Saturday. That brings our total to 52,673 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 111 (+1)
Blair: 216 (+2)
Cambria: 340 (+6)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 173 (+2)
Clearfield: 76 (+2)
Elk: 27 (+0)
Huntingdon: 99 (+2)
Jefferson: 63 (+1)
Somerset: 146 (+3)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 19
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 18:
- 477,929 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 340,947 people that have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 68,491 people that have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 477,929 doses administered.