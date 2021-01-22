5,338 new COVID cases reported, 78% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 794,172 known cases.
There are 4,758 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 851 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The DOH reports 193 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,321.
Seventy-eight (78) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,533,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 290 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 53,642 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 117 (+0)
Blair: 228 (+4)
Cambria: 354 (+1)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 181 (+2)
Clearfield: 84 (+4)
Elk: 30 (+0)
Huntingdon: 104 (+1)
Jefferson: 69 (+3)
Somerset: 154 (+1)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 16
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 21:
- 5485,691 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 387,929 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 98,881 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 585,691 doses administered.
