5,338 new COVID cases reported, 78% recovered since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing state totals to 794,172 known cases.

There are 4,758 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 851 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The DOH reports 193 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,321.

Seventy-eight (78) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,533,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 290 new cases since Thursday. That brings our total to 53,642 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 117 (+0)

Blair: 228 (+4)

Cambria: 354 (+1)

Cameron: 6 (+0)

Centre: 181 (+2)

Clearfield: 84 (+4)

Elk: 30 (+0)

Huntingdon: 104 (+1)

Jefferson: 69 (+3)

Somerset: 154 (+1)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 16

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 21:

5485,691 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 387,929 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 98,881 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 585,691 doses administered.

