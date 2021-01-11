5,338 new COVID cases reported, 251 in our central region on Jan. 11

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,338 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing state totals to 726,154 known cases.
According to the DOH, 83 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 17,853.
There are 5,201 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,062 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-four (74) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,392,246 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 251 new cases since Sunday. That brings our total to 49,503 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 100 (+0)
Blair: 192 (+0)
Cambria: 291 (+5)
Cameron: 4 (+0)
Centre: 153 (+1)
Clearfield: 57 (+1)
Elk: 23 (+0)
Huntingdon: 92 (+0)
Jefferson: 55 (+1)
Somerset: 111 (+2)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 10
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 10:
- 285,671 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does not include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.