BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Spring is here and so is the 51st annual Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase.

Starting Friday, March 25 and running through March 27, the Home Garden & Healthy Living showcase this year at the Blair County Convention Center.

The event will showcase everything that’s relevant to today’s homeowners, including interior decorating and new construction. There will also be family-friendly activities for children such as a scavenger hunt.

Tickets are $5 each and free for kids under 10. Each ticket can also be filled out and submitted for one of the door prizes.

The event hours are as followed:

Friday March 25 – 4p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday March 26 – 10 am. – 8 p.m.

Sunday March 27 – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The Blair County Chamber of Commerce and Blair Bedford Builders associated have organized the annual event for the past 52 as they bring the home show to the community. For more information about the show or to reserve a booth visit their website or contact Stacy Hoover at 814-943-8151 or shoover@blairchamber.com.