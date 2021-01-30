5,191 new COVID cases reported, 402 in our central region on Jan. 30

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,191 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing state totals to 839,239 known cases.

The DOH reports 140 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 21,602.

There are 3,586 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 699 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 decreased to 9.3% from 10.5%

Eighty-one (81) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,611,366 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 402 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 56,018 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 121 (+0)

BLAIR: 253 (+8)

CAMBRIA: 364 (+1)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 193 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 100 (+3)

ELK: 33 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 115 (+2)

JEFFERSON: 75 (+1)

SOMERSET: 176 (+1)



NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 16

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution:

ennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Jan. 30:

1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 930,150 first doses will have been allocated. 757,766 of the first doses will have been administered. 884,700 second doses will have been allocated. 173,328 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Jan. 29:

941,412 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 574,120 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 183,646 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 941,412 doses administered to 757,766 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

