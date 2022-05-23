(WTAJ) — The PA Turnpike is temporarily closed between Breezewood and New Stanton with a detour in place Monday morning.

The closure, due to a crash between Bedford and Somerset, spans a total of 86.3 miles and travels through Bedford and Somerset counties and into Westmoreland County.

A detour is in place for everyone traveling the turnpike and it’s set as follows:

Breezewood Westbound to New Stanton – US 30 West (18.7 mi) to I-99 North (30.1 mi) to US 22 West (64.5 mi) to PATurnpike 66 South (13.9 mi). Re-enter at New Stanton Interchange.

New Stanton Eastbound to Breezewood – Follow US Route 119 North (0.2 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 North (14.2 miles) to US Route 22 East (63.7 miles) to Interstate 99 South (30.4 miles) to US Route 30 East (18.3 miles). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Breezewood Interchange.

Details on the crash are limited at this time.

Motorists are urged to use caution as they approach the area of the closure and detours. You can keep up to date with the status of roadways on 511PA.com.