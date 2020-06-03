511 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today, only 5 in Central PA region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed just over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as totals reach over 73,000.

As of Wednesday, there are 511 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 73,405. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 408,269 people have tested negative.

There are 5,742 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the nearly 73,000 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates 68 percent of people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region. That is five more than yesterday’s report.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 232, the DOC is reporting 162 are prisoners at Huntingdon SCI with 3 inmate deaths.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,752 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,719 cases among employees, for a total of 18,471 at 611 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,621 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,557 of our total cases are in health care workers.