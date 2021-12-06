$500k in funding awarded for opioid monitoring call center in Johnstown

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A judge formally approved a plan Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 to turn OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma into a new company no longer owned by members of the Sackler family and with its profits going to fight the opioid epidemic. A U.S. bankruptcy court judge signed the plan Friday, more than two weeks after giving it preliminary approval. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Jim Rigby (R-Cambria/Somerset) has announced a $500,000 grant which will fund an opioid monitoring call center in Johnstown.

The grant came from the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACO) which will fund a call center in the Cambria Rowe building. The building will undergo renovations that include the installation of a new HVAC system that incorporates COVID-19 prevention technology; the replacement of electrical wiring and systems; and exterior access improvements.

Rep. Rigby said the project was brought to his attention three years ago and he took an immediate interest.

“The call center is an important tool in caring for individuals recovering from opioid addiction,” Rigby said. “Telehealth is an innovative and convenient way for people to connect with health care professionals and this company is using the format to help those working hard to recover.”