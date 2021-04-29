$5,000 worth of tools stolen from storage unit in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said an unknown suspect broke into a storage unit by removing the lock.
State police at Clearfield said the incident accord April 25 at around 8 p.m. The victim told police that various power and hand tools removed.
A list of stolen items are as follows:
- Bosch sawzall, $150 value
- Bosch hammerdrill, $150 value
- Bosch Large hammerdrill, $300 value
- Milwaukee cordless drill set, $500 value
- Porter Cable cordless drill/impact drill, $150 value
- Milwaukee circular saw, $100 value
- Dewalt cordless drill, $100 value
- Dewalt compound mitre saw, $200 value
- Porter Cable table top grinder, $100 value
- Milwaukee angle grinder, $100 value
- Air impact tool, $150 value
- Misc. hand tools, $3,000 value
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact them at 814-857-3800.
