$5,000 worth of tools stolen from storage unit in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said an unknown suspect broke into a storage unit by removing the lock.

State police at Clearfield said the incident accord April 25 at around 8 p.m. The victim told police that various power and hand tools removed.

A list of stolen items are as follows:

  • Bosch sawzall, $150 value
  • Bosch hammerdrill, $150 value
  • Bosch Large hammerdrill, $300 value
  • Milwaukee cordless drill set, $500 value
  • Porter Cable cordless drill/impact drill, $150 value
  • Milwaukee circular saw, $100 value
  • Dewalt cordless drill, $100 value
  • Dewalt compound mitre saw, $200 value
  • Porter Cable table top grinder, $100 value
  • Milwaukee angle grinder, $100 value
  • Air impact tool, $150 value
  • Misc. hand tools, $3,000 value

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact them at 814-857-3800.

