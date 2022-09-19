BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information after $500 worth of diesel fuel was reported stolen from two Mack trucks in Bedford.

It was reported to state police that an unknown actor made off with the large quantity of duel within a 45-minute timespan on Sept. 2.

The owner of the truck reported it happened between 10:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. The quick-acting thief was reportedly driving a blue truck tractor with a white trailer. They took off in an unknown direction.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.