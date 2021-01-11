$500 collection of silver coins stolen from home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County library is giving readers the option to pay any late fee in a different way.

Any outstanding late fees from the Curwensville Public Library will be waived if you donate a non-perishable food item, in an effort called "Food for Fines." This will last for the entire month of January.

Food donated in this event will go to the local food bank. The library is currently utilizing curbside pickup until Jan. 18 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

To utilize online services with the library, you can visit their website.