$500 collection of silver coins stolen from home

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Ridgway are investigating a theft involving silver coins stolen from a home in Jones Township.

The incident reportedly occurred on New Year’s day at a residence on Highland Road around 1 p.m. The homeowner reported to police that a collection of silver coins, uncirculated rolls of coins, and collector’s books that contained the coins were taken. The overall value of the stolen coins are estimated at $500.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Ridgeway at (814) 776-6136.

