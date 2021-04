CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The catalytic converter was reportedly cut off and removed from a 2001 Ford that was being stored in a parking area on Eagle Valley Road in Liberty Township.

State police at Rockview responded to the report April 7, according to their press release. The owner said the last he checked, the vehicle was in good condition in January, so the incident had to have occurred sometime between then.

The converter is valued at $500.

Police said they are still investigating.