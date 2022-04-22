CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For half a century, the non-profit Strawberry Fields has been working to provide support for people with disabilities and their families. Guided by a dream of acceptance for all, they’ve grown from a farm to a foundation that provides a range of services.

One of those opportunities is Good Day Café, a breakfast and lunch café that opened four years ago in response to the 80% unemployment rate for people with disabilities.

“Our hope was that we would be able to show the community the gifts that everyone brings to the table,” said Cindy Pasquinelli, CEO of Strawberry Fields Inc.

By working as a “barista or back”, employees gain personal and technical skills.

“The individuals that work here benefit so much from the relationships and the friendships they develop with our customers,” said Pasquinelli.

The café is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As Strawberry Fields celebrates their 50 year anniversary, Pasquinelli said they look forward to continuing to evolve.