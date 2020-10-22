5-year-old injured in morning crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A single-vehicle car crash that sent a child to the hospital Thursday morning is under investigation in Allegheny Township.

The accident occurred along Foot of Ten Road and Old Route 22 when a vehicle struck a utility pole. Emergency crews arrived on the scene around 10 a.m. Employees of a nearby business say they heard the accident and one employee stepped in to help.





The 26-year-old driver received minor injuries and her 5-year-old passenger has been transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment, according to police.

At this time our investigation is continuing into the accident. We don’t know what the cause is at this point, we’re still investigating that. Michael Robinson, Allegheny Township Police Department Assistant Chief



Anyone with information on the accident should contact the Allegheny Township police at 814-695-3333.