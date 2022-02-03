5 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this week in our area!

1. Winter Carnival (Centre County)

Since Phil said six more weeks of winter is coming, why not spend it out in the snow at the 4th annual Winter Carnival.

Centre Region Parks and Recreation is hosting their 4th annual Winter Carnival and join in as there is tons to do.

This Saturday, Feb. 5, at Blue Spring Park bring the kids for tons of fun from 3-5 p.m. There will be a demo from the Nittany Valley Curling Club at 3 p.m., as well as ice skating, broomball, ice fishing, crafts, and family games. If that wasn’t enough, there will also be s’mores and hot cocoa to enjoy as well!

For those interested in the scavenger hunts, make sure to bring a smartphone, as there are QR codes throughout the park that will unlock trivia questions about local Olympians.

There is also going to be a Winter Warmth Tree, so bring any new or gently used outdoor clothing and hang it on the tree to be donated.

The event is completely free, so take the whole family to enjoy in some winter fun!

2. Winter Polar Plunge (Blair County)

If you like being cold then you might be interested in the 2022 Winter Games Polar Plunge.

This Saturday, Feb. 5 at Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg is hosting a Polar Plunge to raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA).

Plungers commit to “Freezing’ for a reason” to raise money whether you dip a toe, wade, or jump into the icy waters of Canoe Creek.

All funds raised will support the nearly 16,000 athletes that participate in Special Olympics activities throughout Pennsylvania.

Those who want to register can do so at the check-in table at 9 a.m. and the plunge begins at 12 p.m.

For more information about the event and to donate visit their website.

3. 16th Annaul Groundhog Wine Festival (Clearfield County)

A person holds a glass of wine. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Even though Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good glass of wine.

On Feb. 5 will be the largest wine even in Clearfield County! The 16th Annual Groundhog Wine Festival at the Clearfield Fair Grounds Expo building two. there will be tons of vendors, entertainment and of course wine.

There will be two sessions of wine tasting with the first going from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the second from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Individuals must be 21 or older to attend the wine festival. Tickets can be purchased here.

4. Ice Art Fest (Cumberland County)

A spruce tree branches covered in ice are seen after an ice storm in a street in Vladivostok, Russia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Thousands of people in Russia’s Far East region of Primorye remained without heating or electricity on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 as local authorities and emergency services wrestled with the consequences of an unprecedented ice storm that hit the region last week. (AP Photo/Aleksander Khitrov)

The sixth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival is coming to Downtown Carlisle from Feb.4 to Feb. 6.

the event will kick off at 5 p.m. with the reveal of the UPMC Throne ice sculpture at the Old Courthouse on the Square. There will be more than 70 sculptures, activities, refreshments.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place and sculptures will be at least 20 feet away from each other.

5. Gun Show (Jefferson County)

Come out to the Jefferson County Gun Show happening from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6 in Brookville at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

There will be guns, ammo, antiques, knives and more. All local, federal and state firearm ordinances must be obeyed

Doors open at 9 a.m. both days but last until 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. General Admission is $6 and children under the age of 16 are free if they are with an adult.

For more information visit their website.