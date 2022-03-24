(WTAJ)– Get out of the house this weekend by going to these events happening around Central Pa.

1. Spring Flower Show: Sunshine and Rainbows (Allegheny County)

(Credit: WBTW)

From now until April 17, Phills Conservatory in Pittsburgh will present its Spring Flower Show. The glasshouse will be filled with warmth and color after the cold, gray winter, the Conservatory said. The exhibit features thousands of spring blooms, a glowing sun, cascades of rainwater, a rainbow of flowers, a Himalayan blue poppy, a new Tropical Forest Hawai’i exhibit and more.

Tickets can be purchased online by heading to Phipps.Conservatory.org/tickets. It’s $19.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors and students, and $11.95 for children. Time slots range from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the latest information, head to the Phipps Conservatory Facebook page

2. Hastings Winefest 2022 (Cambria County)



Wineglasses and wine bottles on display for serving a wine tasting. Red and white fermented grape beverages are poured into two sparkling glasses. Warm, orange brown wooden cellar wine racks are reflected and in soft focus in the background. The close-up view of the alcohol is indoors, with no people.

Head to Hastings this weekend to ‘wine’ for a bit. The 2022 Hastings Wine Festival on Saturday, March 26 will feature seven different wineries to sample from and a variety of food and entertainment.

Event-goers can also take fun pictures at Young’s Photobooth for free and enjoy live music from Braden McDannell and Rue Moyer. The festival will take place at the Hastings Memorial Building from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ticket and event information can be found on the Eventbrite website.

3. Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase (Blair County)

As we look forward to the days of spring, the Blair County Home Garden & Healthy Living Showcase looks to help get those out of the house.

The event will take place at the Blair County Convention Center and will showcase everything that’s relevant to today’s homeowners, including interior decorating and new construction. There will also be family-friendly activities for children.

Tickets are $5 each and free for kids under 10. Each ticket can also be filled out and submitted for one of the door prizes. The event will run from Friday, March 25 through March 27.

The event hours are as followed:

Friday March 25 – 4p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday March 26 – 10 am. – 8 p.m.

Sunday March 27 – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Over 130 exhibitors will be attending from across Central Pennsylvania.

The Blair County Chamber of Commerce and Blair Bedford Builders associated have organized the annual event for the past 52 as they bring an exciting home show to the community.

4. WWE Live at the Bryce Jordan Center (Centre County)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Get ready wrestling fans as WWE- Road to Wrestlemania will be taking over the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend.

Watch Roman Reigns take on Drew McIntyre in the Universal Championship Match. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Natalya take each other on in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match.

Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. and it will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster and start at $20. All student tickets are $25, courtesy of The Penn State Student Fee Board.

For more information about the event visit Bryce Jordan’s website.

5. Downtown Bedford Wine & Spirits Walk (Bedford County)

On Saturday, patrons 21 and older can visit businesses downtown Bedford to sample a variety of wine, whiskey, spirits and brews.

Attendees will be given a tasting glass and a map directing them to all 20 locations participating in the event. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and costs $25. There will also be a wine check for attendees to make purchases as they taste that can be picked up when the event is over.

There will be free parking throughout town.

For tickets visit Eventbrite’s website.