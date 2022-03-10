(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this weekend in our area!

1. Easter For Eli (Blair County)

Over the last two years, Easter for Eli has not bee able to basket build, however, they’ve been collecting baskets and items in preparation for what they’re calling World’s Largest Easter Basket Build.”

The event, which start on Saturday, March 12 at 8 a.m. and runs through March 13, at 11 p.m., is looking for help as they hope to build 10,000 Easter baskets.

Start on Saturday, March 12 at 8 a.m. at the National Guard Armory in Duncansville, Pa, help is needed to load trailers and set up the armory. Then on Sunday, March 13 at 8 a.m., people can stop by and start building baskets or drop of already competed baskets.

Join them as the event looks to make this the biggest and most successful year for Easter for Eli, a non-profit organization that delivers Easter baskets each year to families in need, family and children’s hospitals, and the Ronald McDonald house.

Easter for Eli will also be accepting gift card and monetary donations. This years goal is to reach $20,000 in gift cards to deliver with the baskets. The baskets will reach over 20 Children’s hospitals and 10 Ronald McDonald homes. Donations can also be made

For those who donate completed baskets during either day, please do not put food or candy inside any baskets.

2. Guns & Hoses Hockey Game (Blair County)

First responders are hitting the ice for the Guns & Roses Hockey game that is all for charity. The Altoona Police Department will take on the Altoona Fire department, along with AMED.

“There has always been a great rivalry between AFD and APD when it comes to sporting events,” Patrick Miller, President of IAFF L-299 said. “But In the end, we do it to support the many great causes and charities across the City of Altoona. We look forward to having a great crowd on Saturday.”

The event is Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. with all proceeds going to the Family Services of Blair County. Entry to the event is by donation. During the hockey game, there will also be a 50/50 and basket raffles.

3. Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Family Concerts (Cambria County)

Grab your tickets and head to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO)’s Movie Magic for the Young and Not-So Young concerts. Bring your kids and enjoy music from movies and shows like Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Hamilton and How to Train Your Dragon. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in costumes.

The event takes place Saturday, March 12, starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online by clicking here or at the box office in the Galleria Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. They will also be sold at the door at 2 p.m. on the day of the concert.

Children 12 and under may attend for free. Students will be charged $10. Adults will be charged $40 (regular) or $45 (premium). Veterans and seniors get $5 off their tickets. University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown requires that face coverings be worn at all times while indoors at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.

For more information, visit their website at Johnstownsymphony.org.

4. Sesame Street Live! (Centre County)

Sesame Street favorites like Elmo, Abby Cadabby and big bird will be live on stage!

During this interactive show, children will learn news songs and familiar favorites with Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch.

The party is happening on March 11 and 12, at the Bryce Jordan Center with two showings on Saturday.

Tickets can be found online.

5. Maple weekend Taste & Tour (Somerset County)

Somerset County’s Maple Taste & Tour Weekend will take place March 12 and March 13, where participants will have the chance to learn about how maple is made.



The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Admission is free and the event is self-guided; visitors can learn more about maple history, production and watch demonstrations

Visit any or all of our maple sugar camps during the Taste and Tour. Many of the products sampled will be available for purchase as well. Find more information, as well as a map of all the locations participating on their website.