(WTAJ)– Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out five events that Central Pennsylvania has to offer!

1. Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo (Blair County)

PA Adventure RV Expo 2019

If you are big into the outdoors and camping, the Pennsylvania Adventure RV Expo is returning this weekend to the Blair County Convention Center.

The expo, which runs Feb. 25 – 27, will include fun for the whole family including face painting and balloon animals for the kids, recreational equipment that will be on sale and on display and there will be educational seminars from RV experts.

Tickets are $7 each and children under 12 get in free. There will be food available from the Chuck Wagon. Masks are suggested for indoor use by patrons over the age of two.

2. Get 2022 baseball tickets at CurveFest (Blair County)

People’s Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pa.

Fans of Altoona Curve baseball will have a chance to get first dibs on game tickets this Saturday during CurveFest at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Starting at 10 a.m., fans can buy single-game tickets for the upcoming 2022 season and will give the first 200 fans that buy tickets at the field a Curve Winter Headband. Those who purchase tickets for opening night will get another complimentary ticket, of equal or lesser value, to any other home game in April or May.

Free food will also be available from multiple vendors and fans will be able to audition for their chance to perform the National Anthem and God Bless America during the games. Anyone is welcome to try out and registration will be required from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information on game tickets can be found on the Altoona Curve website or by calling (877) 992-8783.

3. Snow geese in Middle Creek (Lancaster County)

Thousands of snow geese flock to Middle Creek as we inch closer to spring. (photo taken via the Game Commission’s live stream on Feb. 15 around 1 p.m.)

Interested in seeing the annual snow goose migration? Take a trip to Middle Creek in Lancaster County to see thousands of geese hanging out at the reservoir. The Pennsylvania Game Commission expects a total of 50,000 geese to have stopped by on their way north, a sign that spring is around the corner.

The geese look for an unfrozen lake and snow-free fields as soon as new plants start to emerge after winter. When those conditions are met, flocks call Middle Creek home for a few weeks before they carry on their journey.

Those that can’t make the trip to Middle Creek don’t have to miss out. Their migration can be viewed virtually with the live stream snow goose webcam set up at the Middle Creek Lake on the Game Commission’s website by clicking here.

4. Take a Walk and Learn About Nature (Huntingdon and Cambria County)

Foot and paw prints are seen in the snow in downtown Washington, DC January 13, 2019. – Washington area residents woke up to a winter wonderland, and may need to shovel aside several inches of snow that fell overnight as a winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday and more snow is expected to fall. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

If you love the cold weather and outdoors then why not take a hike and learn about nature? Take a nature walk and learn about animal tracks, winter hibernation and more.

One of the walks will take place at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, located at 3400 Discovery Drive in Petersburg, Huntingdon County. The walk will take place from 11 a.m. to noon and will start indoors at the Weidemann Bookstore and Gift Shop. Masking is required for the indoor part.

If you can’t make that one, Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County will have a nature walk also on Sunday but at 2 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at Pavillion one This walk is supposed to be two miles and no registration is required.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

5. Everything Home Expo (Centre County)

FILE – In this June 13, 2019, file photo stacks of building materials are stacked up near new home under construction in Mechanicsville, Va. On Friday, Aug. 23, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in July. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Thinking about remodeling your home but don’t know where to start? Then come on out to the Everything Home Expo and talk to professionals about remodeling.

Taking place at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre, the 38th Annual Everything Home Expo is brought by the Builders Association of Central PA and Pennwood Home & Hearth aims to make home improvement or building easier. Professionals all gather under one roof from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 to show off their products and services.

Friday’s exposition will start at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Start time for Saturday and Sunday will be at 10 a.m. but will run to 7 p.m. for Saturday. On Sunday the expo will end at 3 p.m.

Admission for adults is $3 and children ages 12 or under are free. There will be beverages.

For more information visit their website.