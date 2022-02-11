5 things to do this weekend in Central PA

(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this weekend in our area!

1. The Great Gatsby (Blair County)

The Altoona Community Theatre is kicking off 2022 with a “great” performance.

That is The Great Gatsby as the Altoona Community Theatre will use the adaption for the stage by Simon Levy. Directed by Alice Lyn Oswald, the story follows F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel of Jay Gatsby, who passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan as the Roaring 20’s meets the Mishler stage.

The performances start on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and will run again Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. They will close out with one last performance on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are going fast and range between $11-$17, you won’t want to miss it!

2. Winter Blast (Cambria County)

Kayla VanDalen, 7, sleds down a slope at Kindleberger Park in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Carlin Stiehl/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the winter weather this weekend, head over the Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County for Winter Blast! On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be family-friendly winter activities for all to enjoy, including:

Guided winter nature hikes

Sled riding

Ice skating and broomball

Cross-country skiing

Ice fishing demos

Glendale Lake Snowmobile Club demos

Disc golf

Geocaching

It’s free to attend, and it will take place at Prince Gallitzin Marina – along Marina Road. Equipment will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who have their own equipment may do so.

For more information, contact the park office at 814-674-1000 or via email at princegallitzinsp@pa.gov.

3. The Big Game

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

Unless you live under a rock or just don’t like football, you’d know that the big game is this Sunday, Feb. 13. The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Cincinnati Bengals in the home stadium.

The big game features two number one overall picks in quarterback, as Joe Borrow was drafted just last year by the Bengals, while Matthew Stafford was drafted by the Detroit Lions 2009 before being traded to the Rams in 2021.

Make sure to have your pizza, wings, drinks and more ready for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff. You also can’t talk about the big game without mentioning the halftime show.

Highlighting the show this year are a slew of popular artist with rappers Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Mary J. Blige. Let’s also not forget the endless new commercials that will premiere during the big game.

So, if you are looking for an evening of watching football, watching the halftime show, or just want to see the new commercials, it’s sure to be a fun Sunday evening no matter where you are.

4. Winter WineFest III (Clearfield County)

Wineglasses and wine bottles on display for serving a wine tasting. Red and white fermented grape beverages are poured into two sparkling glasses. Warm, orange brown wooden cellar wine racks are reflected and in soft focus in the background. The close-up view of the alcohol is indoors, with no people. (Getty)

Come out and support a local school district with Winter WineFest III coming to the Glendale Fire Hall in Coalport Feb. 12.

The event supports the Glendale School District Education Foundation. Enjoy some wine and food from local wineries and vendors. There will also be the chance to participate in their large basket raffle, a 50/50 drawings and another raffle for a larger donated item.

There will be two sessions, with one from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the other from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.Tickets are $15 before the event but are $20 at the door. Before-event tickets can be purchased at any local business or any Foundation Board Member.

There will also be non-alcoholic beverages available. For more information visit the Glendale School District Foundation website.

5. Valentine’s Day Ball (Blair County)

Both single people and couples are invited to partake in Valentine’s Day Ball happening Feb. 12 at 1314 12th Street in Downtown Altoona.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be candlelight and music. Kicking off the event is dinner followed by a live DJ. Raffles will also be held along with a silent auction.

Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 if purchased at the door. Proceeds go towards the new Altoona Community and Youth Center opening at Champion Life Church.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Champion Life Church’s website or call their office at (814) 942-9400.