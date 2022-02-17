5 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ)– Get out of the house this weekend by going to these events happening around Central Pa!

1. Penn State THON

Photo inside the Bryce Jordan Center during THON Weekend 2019.

Join the Penn State community for THON this weekend from Feb. 18-20.

THON dancers will stay on their feet for 46 hours in support of children with cancer. Come and support while checking out special performances from bands, dance groups and inspirational speakers.

All guests will be required to be masked at all times during the event. Anyone entering the BJC that is 2 years or older will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

For more information on COVID-19 protocols, you can visit THON’s website. The dance marathon officially starts at 6 p.m. You can also attend the event virtually.

2. Penn State Men’s Hockey

In this Jan. 5, 2018 photo, Penn State University men’s hockey team lines up with the University of Wisconsin for the national anthem before an NCAA hockey game at the Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Penn State alumnus and owner of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and NFL’s Buffalo Bills, Terry Pegula and his wife donated $100 million to Penn State University eight years ago to fund the creation of men’s and women’s Division I hockey programs beginning in 2012-1013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar,File)

With the weather heating up outside, if you are looking for a cooldown, the Penn State Men’s hockey team is hitting the ice against the Golden Gophers this Friday and Saturday.

On Feb. 18 and 19 the Nittany Lion’s will welcome in the University of Minnesota for two action-packed games. The games will both take place at Pegula Ice Arena, in University Park, with Friday’s game starting at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s game starting at 6 p.m. Minnesota currently ranks No. 5 across the NCAA, and the Golden Gophers currently hold a slim 18-16-1 edge in all-time record against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State is, however, is 13-5-1 in their last 19 meetings against Minnesota, including eight straight wins against the team in Pegula Ice Arena.

For those who are interested in attending, tickets are available online.

3. DAM Presentation for the Huntingdon County Historical Society

Join the Raystown DAM Divers Feb. 20 as they recount their tales of diving into the lake and working to document and preserve the history of the Old Raystown Dam.

The event is being hosted by the Huntingdon County Historical Society, and it is free and open to the public! The event takes place at their exhibit gallery at 100 4th Street in Huntingdon starting at 2 p.m.

For more information visit the events Facebook page.

4. Watch the snow geese flock at Middle Creek

Thousands of snow geese flock to Middle Creek as we inch closer to spring. (photo taken via the Game Commission’s livestream on Feb. 15 around 1 p.m.)

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the annual snow goose migration is expected to peak within the next few weeks, offering a unique viewing experience at Middle Creek.

It’s a sign that spring is coming. Snow geese and tundra swans begin their migration when the first new plant shoots emerge. At the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, this can occur as early as January, but typically sometime in February or March, the Game Commission said.

For more information, contact the Middle Creek Visitors Center at 717-733-1512 or by email at middlecreek@pa.gov.

5. Used book sale

Do you love a good, used book? If so, head to the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library located at 1000 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone this weekend. Through the weekend, they are hosting a used book sale. Not only will you find a wide array of books to purchase but there will be other used items that may be considered a “blast from the past” for sale.

Some items you can expect to find include:

Adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction books

CDs

DVDs

Vinyl

VHS tapes

Cassette tapes

Games and puzzles

The last two days of the sale – Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19 – are bag days. This means a whole bag or box of books is just $5.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library.