(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this week in our area!

1. March Madness

A March Madness sticker for the NCAA college basketball tournament is placed on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It’s March and the madness is back! After having no fans last year, March Madness is now back to normal. A total of 68 college basketball teams go at it in a tournament to decide who the champion is.

The first round of games where already on Thursday and Friday so for the weekend make sure you catch the second-round games. Games start around 12:15 p.m. with the final one starting at about 9:50 p.m. The pregame shows began at noon on CBS. The start times are an approximation and a list of games and where they can be watched can be found below:

Saturday, March 19

12:10 p.m.: Matchup TBD ( CBS )

Matchup TBD ( ) 2:50 p.m.: Matchup TBD ( CBS )

Matchup TBD ( ) 5:15 p.m.: Matchup TBD ( CBS )

Matchup TBD ( ) 6:10 p.m.: Matchup TBD (TNT)

Matchup TBD (TNT) 7:10 p.m.: Matchup TBD (TBS)

Matchup TBD (TBS) 7:55 p.m.: Matchup TBD ( CBS )

Matchup TBD ( ) 8:50 p.m.: Matchup TBD (TNT)

Matchup TBD (TNT) 9:50 p.m.: Matchup TBD (TBS)

Sunday, March 20

12:10 p.m.: Matchup TBD ( CBS )

Matchup TBD ( ) 2:50 p.m.: Matchup TBD ( CBS )

Matchup TBD ( ) 5:15 p.m.: Matchup TBD ( CBS )

Matchup TBD ( ) 6:10 p.m.: Matchup TBD (TNT)

Matchup TBD (TNT) 7:10 p.m.: Matchup TBD (TBS)

Matchup TBD (TBS) 7:55 p.m.: Matchup TBD (truTV)

Matchup TBD (truTV) 8:50 p.m.: Matchup TBD (TNT)

Matchup TBD (TNT) 9:50 p.m.: Matchup TBD (TBS)

2. Music for Winds (With a Few Strings Attached) (Blair County)

If you are looking for a “diverse repertoire of chamber music?” The Altoona Symphony Orchestra might have just the performance for you.

On Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mishler Theatre Music for Winds (With a Few Strings Attached) will feature wind and percussion sections of the orchestra.

The music will be influenced by the Italian Renaissance, American Jazz, German Romanticism and French Impressionism with the program opening with Fanfare pour précéder la Périby Paul Dukas. Music from Reynaldo Hanh, Richard Strauss and Paul Hindemith among others will be performed as guest condor Dennis Glocke leads the way.

If you are interested in going tickets are still available and are $32 each.

3. Central Pa Outdoor Show (Clearfield County)

When starting out on hunting, experts suggest that you practice perfecting your shooting technique at short ranges before trying out long-distance shooting.

Head out to the largest 3-day outdoor and sports event in North Central PA from March 18-20! The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show will be held at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Along with exhibits from local outdoor/hunting companies, visitors have the chance to win a Polaris Fourwheeler.



Admission is $5, but children 12 and under will get in for free.



You can find a full schedule for the weekend online.

FRIDAY: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4. The SpongeBob Musical (Cambria County)

Nickelodeon revealed Saturday, June 13 that SpongeBob Squarepants might be a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a tweet. (Source: Nickelodeon/Ramzy Masri/Twitter)

Head to the Richland High School in Cambria County as they present the SpongeBob Musical Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. They can be purchased online by clicking here.

The musical, which will be performed by Richland High School actors, is an adaptation of the iconic Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob. In the musical, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation – until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage, the Richland Performing Arts Center wrote online. The musical is appropriate for all ages, and its running time is approximately 2 hours with a 15-minute intermission.

For more details on the event, head to richlandpac.com/the-spongebob-musical.

5. Irish Heritage Days (Blair County)

It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend and that means that the Irish Heritage Festival is coming to Tyrone for the weekend.

Tyrone will be rocking the Irish gear with plenty of events, vendors, crafts and food. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with carriage rides and other events. For Saturday events begin at 8 a.m. and go until 7 p.m. Sunday consist of spiritual service.

The Horseshoe Cloggers are a group of women that come together every week to share their passion for clogging. They will be performing 16 songs at the festival on Saturday.