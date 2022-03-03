(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this week in our area!

1. Winter Jam (Centre County)

Coming to State College March 4 is Skillet, and other Christian rock bands, for the Winter Jam concert.

The concert will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center. Admission is just $10 cash at the door, and the pre-show begins at 6 p.m. Concert-goers won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result for COVID-19.

Besides Skillet, there will be performances by KB, Colton Dixon, I am They and NewSong and more. Shane Pruitt will also preach the gospel while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.

For more information and tickets visit their website.

2. Fish Fry

Lenten season is officially here, meaning that every Friday, different places will be offering their own fish fry meals.

Below is a local fish fries:

Bedford County

St. Thomas Hall | Everett | 4 to 7 p.m.

Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company | Imler | starts at 4 p.m.

Blair County

Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company | Altoona | 4 to 7 p.m.

Excelsior Fire Department | Bellwood | 4 to 7 p.m.

Irvin’s on Main | Bellwood | starts at 3 p.m.

Second Avenue United Methodist Church | Altoona | 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department Station Station 10 | Hollidaysburg | 4 to 7 p.m.

Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament | Altoona | 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saint Patrick Catholic School | Newry | 4 to 7 p.m.

Geeseytown Community Fire Company | Hollidaysburg | begins March 11 | starts at 3 p.m.

The New UVA Club | Altoona | starts at 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church | Altoona | 4:30 to 7 p.m. (Takeout begins at3:30 p.m) or until sold out

Cambria County

Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department #2 | St. Michael | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adams Township Fire/Rescue 82 | Dunlo | March 11 and 18 | 4 to 7 p.m.

Queen of Peace Church Patton | Patton | 4 to 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department | Tire Hill | 4 to 7 p.m.

Loretto American Legion | Loretto | 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out

St. Francis of Assisi | Johnstown | March 18 and April 8 (tentative) | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Solomon Run Firemen’s Club | Richland | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cresson Sportsmans Association | Cresson | 3 p.m. until sold out

Cameron County

To be announced.

Centre County

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4 to 7 p.m.

Brown Dog Catering | Philipsburg | 7 a.m. to noon

Clearfield County

Columbia Volunteer Fire Company | Osceola Mills | 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The Osceola Hotel | Osceola Mills | 4 to 9 p.m.

Elk County

Samick’s Garage | Saint Marys | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anytime, Lunchtime | Saint Marys | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huntingdon County

Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company | Cassville | 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County

Falls Creek Eagles 956 Kitchen | Falls Creek | 4 to 7 p.m.

Somerset County

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Retreat Center | New Baltimore | 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

3. Mountainfest (Elk County)

The fourth annual Mountain Fest hosted by the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association is coming to Elk County for the weekend.

From March 4 to March 6 guests can experience a weekend full of food, artisans, craftsmen, breweries, wineries, and more.

Mountain Fest will be held at 310 Tanner Street in Ridgway with the hours Friday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The entry fee is $5

4. Everett Free Library “Read Across America Day” (Bedford County)

Book hall in library – stock photo (iStock/Getty Images)

If you are looking for a good book and a reason to read, the Everett Free Library is hosting a “Read Across America Day” event on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m.



The event will be free and is for all ages. There will be snacks, stories, crafts, and goodies for those in attendance.

Additionally, the library has partnered with the United Way of Bedford County to offer sign-ups for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for children under the age of 5.

The Everett Free Library is located at 137 E Main Street, Everett, Pa.

5. Maple Sugar Walk (Huntingdon and Cambria County)

BOWDOIN, ME – MARCH 28: A drop of fresh sap falls from a tap in a maple tree March 28, 2006 in Bowdoin, Maine. Earle Mitchell and his wife Penny Savage run the maple syrup business which produces 125-150 gallons of maple syrup each spring. Using a team of horses they collect the sap from the 700 tapped maple trees on five acres of land to boil it down to the syrup. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Looking to get out of the house this weekend? The Maple Sugar walk is taking place this Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center.

Join in as conservation interpreters take you on a free socially distanced nature walk to learn about and identify maples trees, how sugaring process works and sees live taps.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

For those interested in attending, the group will meet at Wiedemann Bookstore and Gift Shop in the visitor center. Be advised that masks are required during the indoor portion of the event.

The walk is a lead-up to their Maple and Harvest Festival that will take place on March 26-27. Tickets can be purchased online for the event.