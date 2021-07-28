5 sent to hospital after rollover crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Blair County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened along Route 36 between Skyline Drive. According to officials at the scene, one vehicle rolled over and caught on fire. The severity of the injuries for the five people taken to the hospital is not known at this time.

5 people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash along Route 36 in Blair County

Power lines are currently down in the area and crews have arrived to repair the damage. There is a lane restriction in place at the scene, according to 511PA.

Crews from Blair and Cambria County responded. Logan Township police are currently investigating.

The video above was submitted by Dennis Welch.

This is a developing story. WTAJ will provide updates as more information becomes available.