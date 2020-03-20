5 National Parks in Western Pennsylvania close until further notice

ALTOONA, (WTAJ) — The National Park Service has announced the closure of five parks in Western Pennsylvania.

The National Park Service (NPS) Units of Western Pennsylvania, which includes Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site and Johnstown Flood National Memorial are announcing that all five parks gates will be closed until further notice.

The announcement comes after Governor Wolf announced a forceable closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses in the state for a minimum of two weeks.

All five NPS park units in Western Pennsylvania will be closed entirely.