STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for a man who stole liquor bottles from a restaurant in downtown State College early Monday morning.

According to a press release from State College police, the man walked into The Tavern at 2 a.m. when it was closed and stole five liquor bottles from the bar. Him and another man then fled on foot on West College Avenue.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit a tip online by clicking here.