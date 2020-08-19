5 injured in I-80 tractor-trailer crash

LAWRENCE TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday evening that left five injured, two of which needed to be flown from the scene to a hospital.

The accident occured just before 8 p.m. according to the alert on I-80 near Flegal Road.

Two people were flown from the scene with severe injuries while officials say at least three others needed to be taken to the local hospital via ambulance.

This was one of two crashes that happened Tuesday evening in Clearfield County, both resulting in the need for a medical helicopter.

Eastbound I-80 saw traffic delays as the road was closed as crews worked, but it has since been re-opened.