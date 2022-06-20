CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after five catalytic converters were stolen from two motels during the same night in Lawrence Township.

On Thursday, June 16, between 11 p.m. and midnight, catalytic converters were stolen from four vans and one SUV, according to Lawrence Township Police.

One of the catalytic converters was stolen from a 2006 Kia Sportage parked at the Super 8 Hotel along Clearfield Shawville Highway. The other four catalytic converters were stolen from 2021 Ford F-59 step chassis vans at the Red Roof Inn, which is also located along Clearfield Shawville Highway.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should reach out to the Lawrence Township Police Department at 814-765-1647.