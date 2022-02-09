5 bricks of fentanyl land two in Bedford County Prison

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County residents are facing charges after police said both were on parole and tested positive for drugs before five bricks of fentanyl were found in the apartment.

Cody Bush and Chae Burtnett, both 26 and from Claysburg, are facing charges after their parole agent showed up at their apartment Feb. 8 and after being let in by Burtnett, the agent noticed drug paraphernalia and rifle ammunition, both violations of their state parole. Before being tested, Bush reportedly admitted that they would test positive for heroin.

Burtnett tested positive, according to the parole agent. Cocaine, meth, opiates, amphetamine, benzodiazepine and THC showed on her positive test, the report reads.

When searching the apartment, a box was found with glassine bags containing white powder. One bag was opened causing white powder to become air-born. Bush allegedly admitted there were 5 bricks (250 glassine bags) of fentanyl in the apartment. Agents then vacated the apartment to avoid any further exposure.

A search warrant was later obtained which resulted in the confiscation of a cell phone, packaging materials, digital scales, and approximately 200 glassine bags of suspected fentanyl.

Police noted that Bush asked for an attorney when state police attempted to interview him.

Both are currently sitting in Bedford County Prison unable to post $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing a scheduled for Feb 16.

Court documents show that Burns has another active case against him for theft and criminal mischief.