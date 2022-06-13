BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were arrested over the weekend during a Blair County DUI Task Force roving patrol.

The task force was out on the roads on Saturday, June 11, and five people were arrested while a total of 85 contacts were made with individuals.

Only two were arrested for DUI. One was taken into custody on a sheriff’s warrant, another for possession of a controlled substance and the third for an unnamed misdemeanor.

Blair County DUI Task Force Results:

  • 85 individual contacts
  • 45 warnings
  • 12 citations
  • 2 DUI arrests
  • 1 Sheriff’s warrant
  • 1 possession controlled substance arrest
  • 1 other misdemeanor arrest

Always Remember:

  • Avoid drunk driving altogether, and DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!
  • Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking) driver
  • If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber, call a sober friend or family member to get home safely
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911!
  • If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going
  • Remember, friends don’t let friends drive impaired!

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or higher for adults 21 and older. 