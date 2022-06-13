BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were arrested over the weekend during a Blair County DUI Task Force roving patrol.
The task force was out on the roads on Saturday, June 11, and five people were arrested while a total of 85 contacts were made with individuals.
Only two were arrested for DUI. One was taken into custody on a sheriff’s warrant, another for possession of a controlled substance and the third for an unnamed misdemeanor.
Blair County DUI Task Force Results:
- 85 individual contacts
- 45 warnings
- 12 citations
- 2 DUI arrests
- 1 Sheriff’s warrant
- 1 possession controlled substance arrest
- 1 other misdemeanor arrest
Always Remember:
- Avoid drunk driving altogether, and DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!
- Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking) driver
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber, call a sober friend or family member to get home safely
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911!
- If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going
- Remember, friends don’t let friends drive impaired!
In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or higher for adults 21 and older.