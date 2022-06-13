BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people were arrested over the weekend during a Blair County DUI Task Force roving patrol.

The task force was out on the roads on Saturday, June 11, and five people were arrested while a total of 85 contacts were made with individuals.

Only two were arrested for DUI. One was taken into custody on a sheriff’s warrant, another for possession of a controlled substance and the third for an unnamed misdemeanor.

Blair County DUI Task Force Results:

85 individual contacts

45 warnings

12 citations

2 DUI arrests

1 Sheriff’s warrant

1 possession controlled substance arrest

1 other misdemeanor arrest

Always Remember:

Avoid drunk driving altogether, and DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!

Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking) driver

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber, call a sober friend or family member to get home safely

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911!

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going

Remember, friends don’t let friends drive impaired!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or higher for adults 21 and older.