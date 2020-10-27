5.3M awarded to Centre County small business through CARES Act

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) –Centre County Board of Commissioners announced the distribution of

more than $5.3 million in grant awards to small businesses located across Centre County from the COVID CARES Act.

Act funds received by Centre County has been designated by the Commissioners for small business

grants. This designation represents the largest single-purposed grant program awarded by Centre

County Government in its 220 year history.

Small businesses with less than 100 employees (and tourism related businesses of any size)

headquartered in Centre County were eligible to apply for the funding and receive a one-time grant

to assist with expenses and lost revenues resulting from the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Guidance from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the U.S.

Treasury regarding the allowable use of CARES Act funding was followed to determine eligibility and criteria for distribution.

Applications were received from over 500 small businesses doing business in Centre County,

representing one of the largest number of responses received by any county in the Commonwealth.

To assist with the design and implementation of the grant program, the County partnered with the

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the CPA firm of Zelenkofske Axelrod.

The small business grants announced today range from $900 to $30,000. In announcing the grant

recipients the Board of Commissioners stated, “Our small businesses and local economy have been

hit hard as a result of this ongoing pandemic and it is our hope that these grant awards will help to

ease some of the financial hardship.” The Commissioners also indicated that a second opportunity

for funding may be considered for businesses that applied, but did not meet the criteria for this first

round of awards.

The listing of businesses receiving grant awards can be found by clicking here.