BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – For the 4th of July weekend Tyrone will be hosting a food truck festival, along with vendors and tours.

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 2 along Logan Avenue (Between 10th and 11th street). Starting at 11 a.m., 11 local food trucks and vendors will be lined up until 4 p.m.

The food trucks are as follows:

Wings-n-things

Beech Hollow BBQ LLC.

Katie J’s

The Funnel Cake Kings

M.F. Soul Foods

The Brew Coffee and Tap

Tropic O Ice

Sunset Slush Happy Valley

Triple D

C/C Concessions.

Bake Shop Bakes Tyrone

The vendors are as follows:

Brooks and Family Timbernation LLC.

Thrivent

Renewal by Anderson

Essentials 4 You

The Apicary

Safe Space Scents

Bell Tip Creations

Pampered Chef

Liddell Craft Shop

Terry’s Bling & Things

Two Country Sisters Art’s and Crafts

Ashley’s Custom Designs

Just Les

Galloways’s Goods

Jo’s Garden Flag

The Barn on Pennington Road

Papilo Scents

Cross Rhodes Designs

Beautifully Made Fashionsz

Witch B*tch Apothecary

ZYIA

Ann’s Mesh & Wooden Ladders

Scarlett Rose Creations

Wood Crafts by Paul

JRB Sand Arts & Crafts

Local Historia will also be offering 2 half-hour walking tours of Tyrone. They will take place at Noon and 2 p.m. Sarah J. Dane Photography will also be at the T.I.G. space to take mini patriotic photo sessions.