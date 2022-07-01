BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – For the 4th of July weekend Tyrone will be hosting a food truck festival, along with vendors and tours.
The festival will take place on Saturday, July 2 along Logan Avenue (Between 10th and 11th street). Starting at 11 a.m., 11 local food trucks and vendors will be lined up until 4 p.m.
The food trucks are as follows:
- Wings-n-things
- Beech Hollow BBQ LLC.
- Katie J’s
- The Funnel Cake Kings
- M.F. Soul Foods
- The Brew Coffee and Tap
- Tropic O Ice
- Sunset Slush Happy Valley
- Triple D
- C/C Concessions.
- Bake Shop Bakes Tyrone
The vendors are as follows:
- Brooks and Family Timbernation LLC.
- Thrivent
- Renewal by Anderson
- Essentials 4 You
- The Apicary
- Safe Space Scents
- Bell Tip Creations
- Pampered Chef
- Liddell Craft Shop
- Terry’s Bling & Things
- Two Country Sisters Art’s and Crafts
- Ashley’s Custom Designs
- Just Les
- Galloways’s Goods
- Jo’s Garden Flag
- The Barn on Pennington Road
- Papilo Scents
- Cross Rhodes Designs
- Beautifully Made Fashionsz
- Witch B*tch Apothecary
- ZYIA
- Ann’s Mesh & Wooden Ladders
- Scarlett Rose Creations
- Wood Crafts by Paul
- JRB Sand Arts & Crafts
Local Historia will also be offering 2 half-hour walking tours of Tyrone. They will take place at Noon and 2 p.m. Sarah J. Dane Photography will also be at the T.I.G. space to take mini patriotic photo sessions.