BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – For the 4th of July weekend Tyrone will be hosting a food truck festival, along with vendors and tours.

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 2 along Logan Avenue (Between 10th and 11th street). Starting at 11 a.m., 11 local food trucks and vendors will be lined up until 4 p.m.

The food trucks are as follows:

  • Wings-n-things
  • Beech Hollow BBQ LLC.
  • Katie J’s
  • The Funnel Cake Kings
  • M.F. Soul Foods
  • The Brew Coffee and Tap
  • Tropic O Ice
  • Sunset Slush Happy Valley
  • Triple D
  • C/C Concessions.
  • Bake Shop Bakes Tyrone

The vendors are as follows:

  • Brooks and Family Timbernation LLC.
  • Thrivent
  • Renewal by Anderson
  • Essentials 4 You
  • The Apicary
  • Safe Space Scents
  • Bell Tip Creations
  • Pampered Chef
  • Liddell Craft Shop
  • Terry’s Bling & Things
  • Two Country Sisters Art’s and Crafts
  • Ashley’s Custom Designs
  • Just Les
  • Galloways’s Goods
  • Jo’s Garden Flag
  • The Barn on Pennington Road
  • Papilo Scents
  • Cross Rhodes Designs
  • Beautifully Made Fashionsz
  • Witch B*tch Apothecary
  • ZYIA
  • Ann’s Mesh & Wooden Ladders
  • Scarlett Rose Creations
  • Wood Crafts by Paul
  • JRB Sand Arts & Crafts

Local Historia will also be offering 2 half-hour walking tours of Tyrone. They will take place at Noon and 2 p.m. Sarah J. Dane Photography will also be at the T.I.G. space to take mini patriotic photo sessions.