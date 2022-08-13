BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Sunday kicks off the 4th annual Laps of Liam event in Hollidaysburg.

To help kids who have Spina Bifida, the community is invited to join the fundraiser at Tiger Stadium to help Liam, Ashlyn and Cody Dugan’s son, as well as other spina bifida families.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. There will be food, ice cream, raffles, face painting, games and more for the kids to enjoy.

For more information about the event, visit their website.