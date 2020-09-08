496 new COVID-19 cases reported, 31 in our central region on Sept. 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 496 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing state totals to 140,359.

Currently, 1,614,717 people have tested negative.

According to the DOH, 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 7,791.

Of the 140,359 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 81% of Pennsylvanians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 2,878 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our Central Pennsylvania region. Our region shows 31 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Aging warned Pennsylvanians about contact tracing scams and emphasized the need to stay alert as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 11% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,464 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,615 cases among employees, for a total of 26,079 at 948 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,242 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,914 of our total cases are among health care workers.