BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 46th annual Claysburg Community Days is right around the corner, set to start on Aug. 13 at the Claysburg Area Community Park.

Bring the whole family as Community Days will have tons of games, food, craft booths as well as softball and cornhole tournaments. There will be over 30 vendors with food, artwork, basket auctions and more!

For the cornhole tournament, those interested must register in advance, 8/7-8/13, by calling Joe Kennedy at 814-327-0100. There is a max of 35 teams and it’s $40 per team.

Below is a full list of the schedule for Saturday and Sunday:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

EVENT TIME Softball Tournament All Day Little Miss Claysburg Pageant 11:45 a.m. Petting Zoo 1 – 5 p.m. Children’s Games, Ages 1-6, 7-12 2 p.m. Bullscreek Rocks 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Shining Starz Twirl and Dance Academy 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Felix and the Hurricanes 7 – 10 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

EVENT TIME Community Worship Service 10:45 a.m. Cornhole Tournament 12 p.m. Petting Zoo 1 – 5 p.m. Claysburg American Legion Band, Community Band, & Salute to Veterans 1 – 2 p.m. Lauren & Joe Live Acoustic Jukebox 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The money raised throughout the event will help support the local churches, sports teams and club organizations in the Claysburg area.